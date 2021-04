TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury found a Brazil man not guilty after he was accused and charged with child molesting.

Michael Hunter learned his fate on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Hunter was accused of touching a five-year-old child in a restroom inside Walmart on Terre Haute's east side. The accusations were made in April of 2019.

It took the jury around three hours to come to their not guilty verdict.