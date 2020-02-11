Clear
Brazil man cited for going nearly double the speed limit - in a 55 mph zone

Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police

A Brazil man was ticketed after police stopped him for driving over 100 miles per hour.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 9:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man was ticketed after police stopped him for driving over 100 miles per hour.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on County Road 40 in Putnam County.

Indiana State Police says 18-year-old Kobe Morlan was driving 109 miles per hour in a 55.

Police say Morlan told the trooper he was running late for work.

He was cited and released.

