Brazil man cited for going nearly double the speed limit - in a 55 mph zone

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man was ticketed after police stopped him for driving over 100 miles per hour.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on County Road 40 in Putnam County.

Indiana State Police says 18-year-old Kobe Morlan was driving 109 miles per hour in a 55.

Police say Morlan told the trooper he was running late for work.

He was cited and released.