Brazil man charged with having a sexual relationship with a young girl

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man is facing charges of sexual misconduct.
That after an investigation stemming back to November of 2018.
Police say a 39-year-old Tony Brock had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
He was booked into the Clay County jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
