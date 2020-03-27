BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man is facing charges for sexually abusing an underage girl.
The investigation into Daniel Reyher, of Brazil, started on Monday. He was arrested that same day
Reyher has been charged with child molesting. He is currently in the Clay County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Related Content
- Brazil man charged after he was accused of sexually abusing an underage girl
- Parke County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage girl
- Illinois man accused of sexual abuse receives higher charges
- Brazil man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor
- Sullivan County man accused of sexual battery and strangulation of two underage females
- Hymera man arrested for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl
- Clay County man charged for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl
- Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls
- Central IN pediatrician accused of sexually abusing 3 boys
- Brazil expands economic district
Scroll for more content...