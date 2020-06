VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after a crash in Vermillion County. Police say the driver was under the influence.

Officers say when they got to the scene they found a truck with heavy front-end damage. The truck left the road and ran into a tree early Thursday morning.

The driver is identified as 33-year-old Anthony Coonce Jr. of Brazil. Police say he had a blood-alcohol level of .25.

He was taken to Union Hospital for his injuries.