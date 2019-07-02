Clear

Brazil man arrested for fatal 70 crash has a history of driving violations and drug charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man is facing multiple charges for causing a deadly crash on Interstate 70 in Putnam County on Monday.

That's according to Indiana State Police.

42-year-old Brian Rosano has been transferred from the hospital to the Putnam County Jail.

Police say he was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, before the crash.

Rosano reportedly struck 66-year-old Freddie Smith while he was on the side of the road trying to repair his truck.

Smith died at the scene.

A blood draw at the hospital determined Rosano was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He will now face several charges, including reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

This isn't the first time Rosano has been in trouble for driving or drugs.

According to court documents, he has been pulled over six times for speed and not wearing a seatbelt, and arrested for possession of cocaine in Marion County.

