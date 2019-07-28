Clear

Brazil man arrested after leading police on a chase through Terre Haute

A Brazil man landed himself in jail this weekend after leading police on a chase through Terre Haute Saturday night. Witnesses tell News 10 they saw him running through yards away from police along South 18th Street between Franklin and Hulman.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man landed himself in jail this weekend after leading police on a chase through Terre Haute.

That's where police said Jesse Schane led them on a chase.

According to Terre Haute Police, Schane had an outstanding warrant.

Witnesses tell News 10 they saw him running through yards away from police along South 18th Street between Franklin and Hulman.

This happened late Saturday night.

Schane was eventually caught and arrested for resisting law enforcement and his original warrant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Sunny and warmer weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Goodbye Nancy!

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturn Petcare hiring

Image

Prairieton Fire celebrates 75 years serving community

Image

Petition to move Halloween

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital offers new cancer treatment

Image

McDonald's celebrates grand re-opening

Image

Families supported at "We Live" event

Image

Volunteers "Serve the Valley" on day 2 of event

Image

Ride for our Troops Bike Show

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois