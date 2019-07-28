TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man landed himself in jail this weekend after leading police on a chase through Terre Haute.
That's where police said Jesse Schane led them on a chase.
According to Terre Haute Police, Schane had an outstanding warrant.
Witnesses tell News 10 they saw him running through yards away from police along South 18th Street between Franklin and Hulman.
This happened late Saturday night.
Schane was eventually caught and arrested for resisting law enforcement and his original warrant.
Related Content
- Brazil man arrested after leading police on a chase through Terre Haute
- Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized
- Terre Haute man arrested after high speed chase
- Terre Haute man in jail after police chase
- Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase
- Friday afternoon chase leads to arrest in connection to Terre Haute shooting
- Pennsylvania State Police investigation leads to arrest of Terre Haute man on child porn charges
- Terre Haute man arrested after overnight pursuit
- Terre Haute man arrested on rape charges
- Terre Haute man arrested for raping child