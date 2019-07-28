Brazil man arrested after leading police on a chase through Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man landed himself in jail this weekend after leading police on a chase through Terre Haute.

That's where police said Jesse Schane led them on a chase.

According to Terre Haute Police, Schane had an outstanding warrant.

Witnesses tell News 10 they saw him running through yards away from police along South 18th Street between Franklin and Hulman.

This happened late Saturday night.

Schane was eventually caught and arrested for resisting law enforcement and his original warrant.