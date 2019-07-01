Clear
Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash

One man has died and a Brazil man is behind bars after a Monday afternoon accident on I-70.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man has died and a Brazil man is behind bars after a Monday afternoon accident on I-70.

It happened in Putnam County near the 46 mile-marker.

Police said they had received reports of a van driving recklessly on 70.

At some points, the van reportedly crossed the center line.

Police identified the driver as Brian Rosano, from Brazil.

Rosano reportedly hit Freddie Smith, from Sacramento, California.

Smith was trying to put up warning signals while repairing his truck on the side of the road.

He later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Rosano, charging him with causing the death of another person while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

