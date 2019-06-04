Brazil man accused of touching a small child in Terre Haute Walmart bathroom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man faced a judge on Tuesday afternoon on one count of child molestation.

Just before 5:00 Tuesday morning, 42-year-old Michael Hunter was booked into the Vigo County Jail.

According to court documents, Hunter is accused of touching a young child in a restroom at Terre Haute's eastside Walmart.

Hunter denies the boy's allegations.