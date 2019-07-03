Brazil man accused of crashing into a street sweeper while driving drunk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man was released from jail on Wednesday morning after he was accused of being involved in a drunk driving incident late Tuesday night.
25-year-old Collin Richards appeared in court to face one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
The accident happened just before 11:30 on Tuesday night near 3rd and Cruft Streets.
Police say Richards crashed his Jeep into a street sweeper.
One person was hurt in the crash.
According to court documents, Richards blood alcohol content level was .126 at the time of the crash.
He is expected back in court next week.
