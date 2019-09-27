Brazil kids take part in career day

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - College Go Week is coming to a close in the Hoosier state.

Forest Park Elementary School in Clay County organized a career day.

It offered a final lesson for students who have been talking about their future careers all week.

Students heard from people in various professions, including law enforcement, healthcare, journalism, and the trades.

"They enjoy just seeing what's available...they don't even think about other than school and home and their regular activities, so they've really enjoyed it and they ask for it every year," Mavery Bridgewaters, from Forest Park, said.

Organizers say they are thankful for the community support.