Brazil firefighters volunteer with the Clay County Youth Food Program Delivery Program

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters in Clay County spent part of their Thursday lending a helping hand to people in need.
The B-Shift of the Brazil Fire Department worked with the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program.
A post on the Brazil Professional Fire Fighters Union Facebook page says the firefighters helped pack and deliver lunches to a local neighborhood.
The program works to feed kids in need while school is out for the summer.
They are looking for volunteers. You can help by donating money, food, package meals, or deliver meals.
Learn more about the Clay County Youth Food Program here.
