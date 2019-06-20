Clear
BREAKING NEWS: POLICE: Parke County man set fire to his garage and home before killing himself Full Story

Brazil firefighters volunteer with the Clay County Youth Food Program Delivery Program

Firefighters in Clay County spent part of their Thursday lending a helping hand to people in need.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters in Clay County spent part of their Thursday lending a helping hand to people in need.

The B-Shift of the Brazil Fire Department worked with the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program.

A post on the Brazil Professional Fire Fighters Union Facebook page says the firefighters helped pack and deliver lunches to a local neighborhood.

The program works to feed kids in need while school is out for the summer. 

They are looking for volunteers. You can help by donating money, food, package meals, or deliver meals.

Learn more about the Clay County Youth Food Program here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's been a lot more destructive than in years past,' local park deals with worse vandalism this su

Image

Resident Activities at Westminister Village

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck Convoy Coles County Fairgrounds June 29th 8-4pm

Image

Victim in deadly fire identified

Image

Bringing 'h.o.p.e' to the Wabash Valley: A new mental health program designed to help those in need

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Crews battle fatal early morning fire

Image

A few spotty showers and cloudy. Some afternoon clearning. High: 75°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield