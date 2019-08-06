Brazil eyesore demolished

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A major eyesore in Brazill is gone.
Last week, work began to demolish the former Adamson's West End Coin Laundry building.
It was located on the corner of Chicago and U.S. 40.
The business closed in 2008.
The property is in the process of being sold.
