Brazil company to host weekend hiring fair

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Britt Aero in Brazil is looking to fill out its crew.
A hiring fair has been set for this weekend from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
That's at their location on National Avenue. Several positions are open and they come with benefits.
The company makes tools and production hardware.
