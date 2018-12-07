Brazil community honors local Pearl Harbor survivor with special ceremony

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Thomas Hill is a resident at the Towne Park assisted living facility in Brazil. Friday was a special day for Hill, that's because he is one of the few living survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"I was in the Navy five years, eight months and four days. That's a long time," said Hill.

Hill along with five other veterans was honored on Friday. That's as the center held a special ceremony that was put on with the help of Tyra Bushee, the director of Towne Park.

There was prayer, plaque presentations and remembering the sacrifice so many Americans have made.

"We need to honor our veterans and being Pearl Harbor day, and we have a survivor. I think it’s amazing, absolutely amazing. I’m thrilled we could do this," said Bushee.

Running the ceremony was the American Legion of Brazil. Lonnie Boyce of the Legion says these ceremony's they do are always an honor, but they say honoring those who are in assisted living is even more important.

"But this is for people that aren't able to get out or whatever. That they still know that we still care. That they’re still remembered and that's the important part," said Boyce.

As for Hill, he’s humbled for all the support. He’s just honored that the sacrifice he and his comrades made has not been forgotten.

"I appreciate anything anybody’s said about us. We did try to do the best we could," said Hill.