BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 isn't stopping First Baptist Church in Brazil from providing a Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

On Thursday, meals will be handed out at Cooper, Meridian, and Jackson Towers.

People will be able to come in and pick-up food in a safe and controlled area.

This will happen from 9 am to 11 am.

Every year the church helps up to 400 people.