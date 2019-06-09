Clear

Brazil church expands and gets a makeover

More than 100 volunteers from all over the country have come together on the project.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 9:41 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- A church in Brazil is getting a face lift.

Work is underway to build a bigger building for the Bee Ridge Congressional Church.

More than 100 volunteers from all over the country have come together on the project.

The Carpenters for Christ group is leading the charge.

The group builds one church a year.

Crews will be out working bright and early Monday morning.

Work is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

