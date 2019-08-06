BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Around the country, people are taking the chance to mingle with law enforcement.
Tuesday night was National Night Out in Brazil.
A lot of people turned out for some food, fun, and good company.
Law enforcement from different agencies and community organizations were on hand.
Officers say events like these help them interact with the community.
Related Content
- Brazil celebrates National Night Out event
- Free Night Swim event brings a big crowd in Brazil
- Rockville holds their National Night Out event
- National Night Out events planned for several Wabash Valley communities
- Robinson set to host its National Night Out event
- Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community
- National Night Out in Clinton
- Brazil expands economic district
- Brazil eyesore demolished
- Brazil couple has unforgettable night at Colts game
Scroll for more content...