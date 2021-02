BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Inside Out Recovery Center, located on Hendrix street in Brazil, is opening up their doors to those in need.

With this weekend's temperatures getting into the single digits, Executive Director Kevin Eckiss felt compelled to keep people safe.

"Due to the cold weather coming in, we're opening up our facility to those who may be out in the cold," said Eckiss.

Inside Out will be providing a bed and warm food to anyone in need. To use this warming center call 812-251-6194.