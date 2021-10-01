Brazil, Sullivan BMV offices will see temporary closures or hour changes

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A pair of Wabash Valley BMV branches will temporarily close due to staffing shortages.

On Friday, the Indiana BMV announced several branches across the state will be impacted by the change in operations, including the offices in Brazil and Sullivan.

The Brazil branch will close starting Monday, October 4, and stay closed through October 30. Other branches included in this nearly month-long closure include Plymouth, West Lafayette, Indianapolis – North Meridian and Midtown, Tipton, Danville, and New Albany.

Hours at the branch in Sullivan will also see a change. This branch will only be open two days each week, Tuesday and Thursday.

The employees impacted by the temporary closures will be reassigned to other branches.

The BMV says they've received an increased number of applications and are working on getting people hired and trained.