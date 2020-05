BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A big Fourth of July celebration will look different this year.

On Thursday, the Brazil Rotary announced changes to its annual celebration.

It is normally a 10-day celebration with rides, games, food, and live entertainment.

This year, it will run from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

There will still be food and live entertainment daily. Fireworks will be the night of the 4th.

