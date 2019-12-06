Brazil Main Street receives $1,000 donation

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A group revitalizing a city's downtown now has some extra support.

Brazil Main Street received a check for $1,000 from Terre Haute Savings Bank.

The donation marked the end of the bank chain's week of giving.

Brazil Main Street has done a lot of work to improve the area along U.S. 40...and the group doesn't have plans of stopping anytime soon.

"We're going to specifically be trying to get better lights for downtown, Christmas lights, and things like that. We're still working on some of our paint blitzes to beautify some of the downtown businesses," Kensey Kunkel, the president of Brazil Main Street told us.

