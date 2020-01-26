Clear
BREAKING NEWS Kobe Bryant dies at age 41 in helicopter crash in California Full Story

Brazil Main Street hosts photography contest to showcase community

Brazil Main Street is hosting the 2020 Love Your City Contest. The new theme is "Through the Eyes of a Child."

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 8:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Wabash Valley community are showing off what their city has to offer with a unique contest.

Brazil Main Street is hosting the 2020 Love Your City Contest.

It's a photography contest to highlight the best parts of the city.

The new theme is "Through the Eyes of a Child."

The photographs will reflect what children love about their city, neighborhood and activities in the community.

The contest is open through March 1st.

Organizers said it's all about instilling community pride.

"Everyone wants to see their city.. whether it's a small town, or big city, you want to see it thrive. They want things to improve. They want things to be beautified," said Sheila Ter Meer.

This is the second photography contest for Brazil Main Street.

You can upload your picture to the group's Facebook page.

You must be a Clay county student in kindergarten through 12th grade to enter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Another cold night with cloud cover
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday dedicated to Eva Kor

Image

Fundraiser supports Old 41 Diner employees

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Bluffton vs Rose

Image

Bradley vs ISU

Image

Southports vs THn

Image

North Davies vs Barr-Reeve

Image

Bloomfield vs Loogootee

Image

Bellmore FD fundraiser for crew member

Image

Boy Scout fundraiser at Little Bear Coffee Shop

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans