Brazil Main Street hosts photography contest to showcase community

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Wabash Valley community are showing off what their city has to offer with a unique contest.

Brazil Main Street is hosting the 2020 Love Your City Contest.

It's a photography contest to highlight the best parts of the city.

The new theme is "Through the Eyes of a Child."

The photographs will reflect what children love about their city, neighborhood and activities in the community.

The contest is open through March 1st.

Organizers said it's all about instilling community pride.

"Everyone wants to see their city.. whether it's a small town, or big city, you want to see it thrive. They want things to improve. They want things to be beautified," said Sheila Ter Meer.

This is the second photography contest for Brazil Main Street.

You can upload your picture to the group's Facebook page.

You must be a Clay county student in kindergarten through 12th grade to enter.