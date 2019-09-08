Clear

Brazil Main Street holds first ever photography contest and exhibition

The group Brazil Main Street held its first ever photography contest and exhibition on Labor Day.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)-- They say 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder.' But some in Brazil, Indiana hope beauty is right here at home.

The group Brazil Main Street held its first ever photography contest and exhibition on Labor Day. The top 30 winning photos are painted and frames for display on storefronts along National Avenue. 

The theme was 'love your city.'

Clay county residents were asked to capture the beauty of their town, through the eyes of those who live there.

"We had the thought that we could maybe change the direction of thinking in Brazil. And have everyone look for the beauty that you know is all around us," Helen Meunier of Brazil Main Street said.

The photography winners will be on display during Brazil Main Streets 4th annual Route 40 fest on Sept. 21 in downtown Brazil.  

