Some Route 40 fun in Brazil Indiana

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - All day today people came out to Brazil, Indiana to plant their feet on the historic US Route 40!

This was the 5th year for the Route 40 Festival!

The route was closed from Route 59 to Depot Street to make way for the endless fun!

There was live music, dozens of food options, craft vendors, a kid zone, and much more.

After having to take last year off, organizers say this year means even more!

"It's kind of funny...it's almost like having the first one all over again. You know kind of going back through and figuring out how we've ever done everything. It makes you realize that we rely on our community partners," Main Street President Josh Alsip said.

Next on the agenda is the Clay County Hometown Christmas event.

It may only be September, but organizers say it's never too early to spread some Christmas cheer.