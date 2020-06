CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local performances are often the soundtrack to summer in the Wabash Valley.

The Brazil Concert Band wants to make sure you stay entertained. It will stream four concerts from the last concert season.

You can see them on Sundays in June at 8:00 p.m.

The band director's family will show their performances on their Youtube channel.

In July, the band will start live concerts.