Brazil Concert Band performs annual Fall Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks came out to enjoy some live music in Terre Haute Sunday afternoon.
The Brazil Concert Band performed its annual Fall Program Sunday.
It was held at the First Baptist Church in Terre Haute.
The band played a variety of pieces including movie favorites like the themes of Jaws, Star Trek and Indiana Jones and more.
