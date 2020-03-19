Brazil City Hall and other public buildings to close Friday following COVID-19 concerns

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Public buildings, in Brazil, are set to close their doors on Friday.
That's to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.
This include the city hall, city garage, water treatment plant and wastewater plant. The buildings will close at noon.
Meanwhile, the departments are still available by phone, e-mail, fax or text.
If you need to make a payment, you can do it online, by phone or through the payment drop box at city hall.
For now, city officials say scheduled meetings will continue. You're asked to attend only if it's absolutely necessary.
The buildings will reopen Wednesday, April 1st.
