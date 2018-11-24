Brazil Christmas Parade offers a chance for tradition

Brazil, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Brazil braced a little rain and cold to get into the Christmas spirit today.
Folks turned out for the 25th annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme was silver bells. Every year since 1993, the parade has kicked off The Christmas in the Park celebration at Greg Park.
Community members say the parade is important to the community.
