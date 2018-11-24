Clear

Brazil Christmas Parade offers a chance for tradition

Community members say the parade is important to the community.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 11:48 AM
Updated: Nov. 24, 2018 11:48 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Brazil, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Brazil braced a little rain and cold to get into the Christmas spirit today.

Folks turned out for the 25th annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme was silver bells. Every year since 1993, the parade has kicked off The Christmas in the Park celebration at Greg Park.

Community members say the parade is important to the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Windy, Rainy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. Windy and mild. High: 57°

Image

Brazil Christmas Parade offers a chance for tradition

Image

Non-profits tend to see a drop in Volunteers and donations after Christmas

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Fork in the Road: Off The Tracks Cafe

Image

Historical society unveils unique exhibit

Image

Police crack down on "Fatal Four"

Image

New information released in 3rd Ave death investigation

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth