Brazil Assistant Police Chief will remain in his current position, despite DUI arrest

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A decision is made for the future of Dennis Archer.

He's the Assistant Police Chief for Brazil, Indiana.

Archer was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence.

Indiana State Police pulled Archer over just before 2-o'clock Saturday morning.

He reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .09 percent.

Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham said he's spent the last few days gathering facts and information before making a decision when it comes to Archer's future.

He said he's decided to keep Archer in his position with the department.

Wyndham said he's confident with his decision.

"Captain Archer's position here at the city police force remains unchanged. He's a 19 year veteran of this police force, and he's got a stellar record that I looked into that's unblemished, so I think you take things like that into consideration," said Wyndham

"Everybody's human. Things happen, and we deal with it and we move forward," said Wyndham

Archer was off duty at the time of his arrest.

Right now, he faces one count of driving under the influence.

He was also ticketed for unsafe lane movement.