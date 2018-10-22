Brawl with the Law helps local charities bring in $5,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A weekend event helped raise $5,000 for local charities.

On Saturday, the Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff's Office, and Indiana State Police went head to head in a smash derby.

It was all part of the 'Brawl with the Law' event.

Each police agency picked the charity of their choice to compete for.

The Terre Haute Police Department selected The Happiness Bag, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office selected Covered With Love, and Indiana State Police chose Chances and Services for Youth.

Happiness Bag and Chances and Services for Youth each received a $1,500 donation and Covered With Love received $2,000.