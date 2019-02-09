Brave souls take icy dip for Special Olympics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of brave souls took an icy dip Saturday to demonstrate their commitment to the Special Olympics.
Indiana State University hosted the Polar plunge.
Folks jumped into the frigid water to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana. The program has been around for fifty years and supports more than sixteen thousand athletes each year.
The Polar Plunge is an annual event. Organizers say they hope to raise one million dollars this season, for the first time ever.
Those participating say they are happy to help reach that goal.
Chloee Hurst says, “It's a really cool event. It helps a lot of people. I hope that it keeps raising more money."
All the money raised from the Polar Plunge will benefit Special Olympic athletes.
