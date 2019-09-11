Brainstorming underway to further develop Terre Haute's eastside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Brainstorming is underway to develop Terre Haute's east side.

While it is still in the beginning stages, local leaders continue to meet about growing the 46 Corridor.

We've told you before that the Terre Haute Regional Airport is leading the charge.

Airport executive director Jeff Hauser told us the airport holds al lot of land out east.

They are looking to bring in an outside consultant.

"We're looking at a group that has actually done work around airports, around some of the bigger cities as well as smaller, economic development around the surrounding area of the airports, so we're trying to look at that and decide is that the right move, is that the way we want to go," Hauser said.

He said they plan to meet with the consultant in a future meeting.