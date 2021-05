TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Boys and Girls offers programming year-round. The club CEO says supporting one member for one year costs around $388.

Now, offering help is getting easier. The group is taking part in the nation-wide Blue Door Project.

It's a fundraiser that benefits kids in the club. All you have to do is scan a QR code on a flyer and choose how much you want to donate monthly.

Club leaders say it opens the door for real change.

Click here to learn how you can donate.