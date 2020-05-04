Boys and Girls Club shares special message to those who've helped care for the community during the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is saying thank you. The COVID-19 pandemic has put stress on a lot of local programs including the Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute.

They had to close because of the pandemic restrictions.

However, the organization continued with one of its missions to feed local children...and they did it with your help.

That's why they want everyone who stepped up to help the community during this pandemic to know they're appreciated.

"We've also been able to put together with the help of community members a lot of food boxes that we've been able to deliver to our members and their families," Ashton Henderson, from the Boys and Girls Club said.

