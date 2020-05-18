Boys and Girls Club reopens, allowing fewer kids inside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is back up and running amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 10 stopped by the Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute. That's where we found the organization open for kids.

Officials say only 30 kids were allowed in. They had to pre-register to attend.

Officials also say they took health and safety precautions. That includes checking temperatures as people entered the building and every two hours. They also made sure the place stayed sanitized.

All staff members wore masks and safety equipment as well.