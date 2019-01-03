Clear

Boys and Girls Club receives $2,200 donation

The Terre Haute McDonald's locations recently held a fundraiser.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Local kids will benefit from a major donation.

They donated a portion of their sales to the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.

The organization offers programs to youth.

Group leaders say they received more than $2,200.

