Boys and Girls Club receives $2,200 donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Local kids will benefit from a major donation.
The Terre Haute McDonald's locations recently held a fundraiser.
They donated a portion of their sales to the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
The organization offers programs to youth.
Group leaders say they received more than $2,200.
