Boys and Girls Club receives $1,000 donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is dedicated to helping children in the area.

On Wednesday - the organization received a holiday gift to help with that mission.

The Terre Haute Savings Bank presented the group with a check worth around $1,000.

Boys and Girls Club leaders say the money will go a long way.

"People don't realize how many after school programs that we have and how many children are in the building when school lets out from 3:00 to 7:00. To have those children in there you have to feed them. We have a computer lab, a robotics class so this will go to great use," Trent Miles, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club said.

Terre Haute Savings Bank is celebrating 150 years in the community.

The bank is marking this occasion by donating to groups in the Wabash Valley.