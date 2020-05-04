Boys and Girls Club makes plans for summer day camp, while working to keep kids safe from the coronavirus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer day camp programs will look a little different this year.

The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club will be offering its day camp program. The program kicks off on June 1.

Camp applications are available on the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club website.

"Once again, just following the CDC and health guidelines, I'm sure there might be a limit on who we can and cannot serve, but we will follow all of that protocol and make sure that each and every kid is safe while they're here at the boys and girls club," Bobby Moore, the Director of Operations at the Boys and Girls Club said.

The Boys and Girls Club is reopening to members only on May 18.

Members will have to go through a screening process and get their temperature taken when entering the building.