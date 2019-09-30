TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help a local organization for kids meet its goal.
The Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute dedicates itself to serving the youth.
It offers several features including the after school program.
Officials say as the school year continues, more parents and students are interested in joining.
That's why the organization is holding an online giving campaign.
The goal is to raise $20,000 in one week.
Organizers say this will help them to continue to provide services to the community.
You can donate to their online campaign through October 6.
Related Content
- Boys and Girls Club asks for help reaching $20,000 goal
- Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club
- CODA residents react to reaching fundraising goal
- Boys and Girls Club CPO Resigns
- Boys and Girls Club announces new CEO
- Boys and Girls Club receives $2,200 donation
- Adjust your goals; tips to reach your new year resolutions
- Meadows Cafe holds fundraiser to help CODA reach its goal
- Dinner helps raise money for Boys and Girls Club
- Boys and Girl Club has a new interim director
Scroll for more content...