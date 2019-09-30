Boys and Girls Club asks for help reaching $20,000 goal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help a local organization for kids meet its goal.

The Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute dedicates itself to serving the youth.

It offers several features including the after school program.

Officials say as the school year continues, more parents and students are interested in joining.

That's why the organization is holding an online giving campaign.

The goal is to raise $20,000 in one week.

Organizers say this will help them to continue to provide services to the community.

You can donate to their online campaign through October 6.