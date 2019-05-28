Clear

Boy was restrained in bathtub with shackles, dog shock collar before death, Monroe County sheriff says

A 12-year-old boy was restrained in a motel bathtub with shackles and a dog collar before he died, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports. Now the boy’s father and his stepmother face charges in connection with his death.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A 12-year-old boy was restrained in a motel bathtub with shackles and a dog collar before he died, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports. Now the boy’s father and his stepmother face charges in connection with his death.

This story was first reported by our partner station, CBS 4 in Indianapolis. 

Eduardo Posso was taken to Bloomington Hospital for treatment last week. He later passed away. Hospital officials say he showed multiple signs of abuse and starvation.

Monroe County detectives arrested his father, 32-year-old Luis Posso, and his stepmother, 25-year-old Dayan Median Flores, in connection with his death. They face neglect charges, and they’re being held in the Monroe County Correctional Center.

Their three other children, a 9-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy, were placed in the care of Child Protection Services. Officials say they appear to be healthy.

Monroe County detectives say the family was staying in a motel in the area temporarily for their employment. Their job was to distribute advertising for a circus which tours around the United States.

When detectives searched their motel room, they found a box containing restraints and a K9 shock collar.

Police examined the couples’ phones and found video of Eduardo retrained in a bathtub. The video shows other children and Flores coming and going in the bathroom and paying no attention to the boy.

Posso even took a selfie in the bathroom with his son restrained in the background.

The investigation will likely include multiple jurisdictions over a long period of time, police say.

As this story is updated, see complete coverage here. 

