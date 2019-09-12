Clear

Indiana boy dies after being found in high school’s swimming pool

A 14-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a northwestern Indiana high school.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 1:16 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a northwestern Indiana high school.

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools’ superintendent says the boy was pronounced dead after he was airlifted Wednesday to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the teen was found unresponsive at the bottom of a Calumet High School pool open to the school’s football players following Wednesday’s practice.

Johnson-Shirley says trainers tried to revive the teen, who was taken to a Munster hospital before being airlifted to Chicago.

She says his death has stunned the boy’s family, school staff and students and “we’re just trying to make sense of what happened.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the boy’s death.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
More heat, but cooler air is coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Fish Fry Fundraiser to raise money for Honey Creek Fire Department

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Two local police agencies set to take each other to court in annual basketball game

Image

Hamilton Center hosts clothing drive for people in need

Image

Getting the word about improved schools in Clay County

Image

New life for the old YMCA?

Image

Board of public works decides fate of dog

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

Image

Police in Sullivan County say rumors of a man with a gun a midde school football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen