Boy Scouts work to clean up Terre Haute neighborhood as part of Eagles project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, local Boy Scouts were spotted helping clean up the 12 Points area along with the Grace Community Church in Terre Haute.

This is part of their Eagles project.

Part of their work included planting flowers, which the Apple House donated.

The Boy Scout behind the idea is Kyle Kennedy. He told News 10 helping beautify the community helps him grow.

"It feels really good. It's been a long process. I've been in Scouts since the third grade and it just feels really good to finally start to close and start to finish it," Kennedy said.

Kennedy told News 10 he couldn't do this without the help of his neighbors, family, and friends.