TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Boy Scouts are partnering with the Terre Haute Children's Museum as they work to bring STEM to the community.

The STEM program will have five modules to offer kids. Each of the modules will take about a month to complete.

Because of the pandemic, the program is offered virtually. The Boy Scouts say they believe this is a great thing for kids to do early on.

The program will be for Scouts in grades three through five.