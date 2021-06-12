TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's summer and that means more activities.

One activity is hitting the gym, the Sweatbox Gym that is.

Boxing is something that the Sweatbox Gym in Terre Haute, believes can help improve lives.

Today they held a fundraising event, Boxing Blues and BBQ.

It included live music, food, and three matches.

But this was much more than just a BBQ and boxing match.

The Sweatbox Gym tells News 10 this was the first time golden gloves boxing returned to Terre Haute.

"Keeping it alive. Terre Haute was one of the most promising boxing places in Indiana at one point in time. I just want to makes sure that it's going to come back the way it's supposed to be," says head coach James Porter.

If you want to sign up you can do so by calling 812-264-7395.