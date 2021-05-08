Bowling tournament continues

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo bowl hosted the regional middle school bowling tournament today!

80 students from all across the wabash valley were there to participate.

First place winners will receive a medal..

Second place will get a certificate.

Organizers say this helps bring more revenue into surrounding communities.

They weren't able to have this tournament last year due to the pandemic.

"It was wonderful we were so glad that we could get this season in and get it back going. It's a wonderful theatre program into our high schools so that makes it really nice to go through with it," says Melissa Troxel administrative of middle school bowling.

The students who advance will be on their way to semi-state in Lafayette Indiana next weekend.