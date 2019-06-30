Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Thanks to your donations a Wabash Valley mother has a special place she can go to remember her son.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to your donations a Wabash Valley mother has a special place she can go to remember her son.

Garrett Sands was killed more than a year ago and since then his mother, Jayna Sullivan, has been doing good deeds in his name. She created the Garrett Sands Kindness Project to help others.

Recently, the group collected plastic bottle caps to create a memorial picnic table. You can find it at Deming Park in Terre Haute. It’s near some of Garrett’s favorite spots like the Santa house, snow hill and buckeye tree.

Many people helped make this project a success like students from local schools who collected donations.

Sullivan says she feels at peace when she visits the memorial table.

You can learn more about the Garrett Sands Kindness Project by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

WVFCA All-Star game

Image

Creepy Crawly Fest

Image

Gears for Grunts Car Show

Image

Cookout supports babies and families

Image

Firecracker 5K

Image

New penalties for distracted driving

Image

Drivers prepare for gas tax increase in Illinois

Image

Taxpayers discuss ways to save money

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way