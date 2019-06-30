Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to your donations a Wabash Valley mother has a special place she can go to remember her son.

Garrett Sands was killed more than a year ago and since then his mother, Jayna Sullivan, has been doing good deeds in his name. She created the Garrett Sands Kindness Project to help others.

Recently, the group collected plastic bottle caps to create a memorial picnic table. You can find it at Deming Park in Terre Haute. It’s near some of Garrett’s favorite spots like the Santa house, snow hill and buckeye tree.

Many people helped make this project a success like students from local schools who collected donations.

Sullivan says she feels at peace when she visits the memorial table.

You can learn more about the Garrett Sands Kindness Project by clicking here.