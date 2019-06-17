Both lanes of Poplar Street reopen...for now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Both lanes of Poplar Street in Terre Haute have reopened...at least for now.
Crews completed their milling and paving project, however, they still have to stripe the roadway.
City leaders told News 10 they hope to have that done by the end of the week, weather permitting.
