Both Terre Haute hospitals ease COVID-19 restrictions

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some area hospitals are easing some COVID-19 restrictions.

Both Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital facilities will make the change starting Thursday.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital will allow patients to have one visitor at a time during regular visiting hours, which are 11 am to 8 pm. Those patients can not have or be suspected of having COVID-19.

At Union Hospital facilities, non-COVID-19 patients can have one designated visitor per day. People in the emergency room, for non-COVID reasons, can also have a visitor. Visiting hours are 11 am to 8 pm.

Visitors at both hospitals must be 16-years-old, screen negative for COVID-19, follow all on-site protocols, and wear a mask at all times.