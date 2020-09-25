Both Terre Haute and Indiana State Police deny public records request about incident connected to an investigation into THPD officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation is continuing into allegations against Terre Haute police officers.

We told you earlier this week that three Terre Haute Police Department officers were placed on administrative leave after this chase last weekend.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said there was more than one complaint about their conduct.

We immediately filed public record requests with the City of Terre Haute and Indiana State Police.

We asked for police reports or complaints related to the investigation. The agencies denied both requests within the last 24-hours. They told us the records were "investigatory" and that they could be withheld.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this investigation into the officers.

On Wednesday, Modesitt told us the investigation could take around 30 days.